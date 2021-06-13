Don’t overpay for gas in Monahans: Analysis shows most expensive station
(MONAHANS, TX) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Monahans area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monahans area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 310 S Main Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Monahans area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.45
$3.77
$3.35
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to The Texan at 2100 S Stockton Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.