Don’t overpay for gas in Monahans: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MONAHANS, TX) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Monahans area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monahans area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 310 S Main Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Monahans area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 310 S Main Ave, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1911 S Stockton Ave, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Pilot Travel Center 4840 E Ih-20, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.45 $ 3.77 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to The Texan at 2100 S Stockton Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.