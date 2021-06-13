Cancel
Monahans, TX

Don’t overpay for gas in Monahans: Analysis shows most expensive station

Monahans News Beat
 8 days ago
(MONAHANS, TX) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Monahans area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monahans area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 310 S Main Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Monahans area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

310 S Main Ave, Monahans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1911 S Stockton Ave, Monahans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Pilot Travel Center

4840 E Ih-20, Monahans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.45
$3.77
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to The Texan at 2100 S Stockton Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

