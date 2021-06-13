Cancel
Mineral, VA

Are you overpaying for gas in Mineral? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Mineral News Watch
Mineral News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386cTM_0aSzdVDk00

(MINERAL, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Mineral area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mineral area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.97 to $2.98 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 60 Davis Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mineral area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

60 Davis Hwy, Mineral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.39
$3.79
$2.99

BP

450 East Main St, Louisa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.34
$3.70
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 216 E Main St. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

