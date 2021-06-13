High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Charlevoix as of Sunday
(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Charlevoix?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Charlevoix area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Holiday, at 1408 Bridge St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Charlevoix area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 1408 Bridge St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.