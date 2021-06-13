Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omak, WA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Omak?

Posted by 
Omak Updates
Omak Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0aSzdTSI00

(OMAK, WA) Gas prices vary across the Omak area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Omak area ranged from $3.42 per gallon to $3.47, with an average price of $3.44 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Omak area appeared to be at 76, at 30 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

76

30 S Main St, Omak
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.47
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

600 Omache Dr, Omak
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.47
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stampede Mini Mart at 111 Riverside Dr. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.42 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Omak Updates

Omak Updates

Omak, WA
23
Followers
81
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Omak Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omak, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wa#Stampede Mini Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Omak, WAPosted by
Omak Updates

Omak gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(OMAK, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Omak, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Beaver Trap at 205 2Nd Ave N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.42 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 600 Omache Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.47.
Omak, WAPosted by
Omak Updates

Omak diesel price check reveals $0.02 savings at cheapest station

(OMAK, WA) You could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on diesel in Omak, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Omak area went to 76 at 30 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.55 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.57, at Tribal Trails at 29078 Us-97, the survey found:
Omak, WAPosted by
Omak Updates

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Omak

(OMAK, WA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Omak area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Omak area on Tuesday, found that Stampede Mini Mart at 111 Riverside Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.55 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Stampede Mini Mart at 111 Riverside Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55.
Omak, WAPosted by
Omak Updates

Omak gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.05 per gallon

(OMAK, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Omak, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stampede Mini Mart at 111 Riverside Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.42 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 600 Omache Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.47.
Omak, WAPosted by
Omak Updates

Job alert: These jobs are open in Omak

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Omak: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 2. Veterans' Relief Assistant; 3. Supervisory Dentist; 4. Family Practice Physician; 5. Homecare RN; 6. Class A CDL - Team Truck Driver;
Omak, WAPosted by
Omak Updates

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Omak

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Omak: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 2. Veterans' Relief Assistant; 3. Bus Driver; 4. Family Services Coordinator; 5. 21-200 General Tree Fruit Worker X 5, Tonasket & Oroville, WA Aares H-2A; 6. Family Practice Physician; 7. Retail Store Manager; 8. Electronic Gaming Systems Specialist; 9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week; 10. Summer Program Intern;