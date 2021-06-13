Where’s the most expensive gas in Omak?

(OMAK, WA) Gas prices vary across the Omak area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Omak area ranged from $3.42 per gallon to $3.47, with an average price of $3.44 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Omak area appeared to be at 76, at 30 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

76 30 S Main St, Omak

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 600 Omache Dr, Omak

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stampede Mini Mart at 111 Riverside Dr. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.42 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.