York, NE

Paying too much for gas York? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
York Dispatch
 8 days ago
(YORK, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in York?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the York area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 4700 S Lincoln Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

4700 S Lincoln Ave, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.26
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.26

Shell

3711 S Lincoln Ave, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

3904 S Lincoln Ave, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Co-op at 1320 Lincoln Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

