High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Grantsville as of Sunday
(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Grantsville?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Grantsville area ranged from $3.18 per gallon to $3.38, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Grantsville area appeared to be at Chevron, at 29 W Main St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 825 East Main Street. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.18 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.