High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Mammoth Lakes as of Sunday

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This two-bedroom plus loft Snowcreek V condo is in immaculate turnkey condition. Enjoy the abundance of sunlight with ceiling high windows throughout the living room that provide stellar views of the Sherwin mountains. These views can be seen and enjoyed not only from the within the living room, but also from the kitchen, dining area, and bedrooms. Or step out onto the large deck for your morning coffee or an evening BBQ to continue soaking up the beauty of owning a home within the mountains. With nobody above you, this two-story unit has a spacious layout that has three full bathrooms and laundry. The home has been well cared for and is in great condition. The Snowcreek V complex is well known for its pristine location in the meadow to give owners and renters a more peaceful mountain vibe than what you often find right in town or budded up against the ski area. There are hiking and biking trails that lead to and from the Snowcreek meadow that link into Mammoth Rock Trail. Or head the other direction towards Mammoth Creek and the town’s trail system. Call your local real estate agent today for more information! All property viewings need to follow these rules of entry: bit.ly/2AZM6dl

Nicely updated condo close to town, restaurants and shops. Studio Loft+2 bathroom layout. Loft has been converted into 2 sleeping spaces. Also has a twin bed in the entry so you can sleep 5-6 comfortably. Comes fully furnished and ready to enjoy! The complex offers 2 hot tubs, pool and sauna. Well run complex with low HOA. Walk to the Village to all the shops and restaurants, or jump on the trolley to access the ski resort in minutes. This top floor condo sleeps a crowd with 2 large bedrooms and huge loft. Upgraded kitchen, baths, flooring, TVs, appliances, washer/dryer, fireplace, windows, etc... No remodeling needed and sold fully furnished. HOA just completed a beautiful new spa/sauna room steps from your door. Hassle free parking directly our front. Don’t let this one get away. Larger San Sierra condos rarely come on the market. HOA includes cable and internet. Convenient access to town bike path and close proximity to Snowcreek Meadow, Mammoth Rock Trail, entertainment, dining, shopping and town shuttle. Low HOA dues currently at $350/month and complex amenities include swimming pool, hot tub, common area laundry and BBQ area. Easy and ample parking. Storage closet right outside the front door. Pellet stove is compliant with local ordinances. Property to be sold fully furnished, subject to inventory. Currently on a nightly rental program. Link here for Posted Rules of Entry... bit.ly/2AZM6dl. The Town of Mammoth Lakes has begun the process to construct and operate a year-round Community Recreation Center at Mammoth Creek Park West - link here for more information... https://www.townofmammothlakes.ca.gov/690/Plan-Mammoth-Creek-Park.