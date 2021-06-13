Cancel
Odessa, MO

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Odessa as of Sunday

Odessa News Beat
Odessa News Beat
 8 days ago
(ODESSA, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the Odessa area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Odessa area ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.67, with an average price of $2.66 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Odessa area appeared to be at Riders, at 404 N 2Nd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Riders

404 N 2Nd St, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.92

Sinclair

100 W Us-40, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

BP

414 W Us Highway 40, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

309 S 2Nd St, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.91
$3.16
$2.92

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 200 W Us-40. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Odessa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

