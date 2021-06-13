High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Odessa as of Sunday
(ODESSA, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the Odessa area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Odessa area ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.67, with an average price of $2.66 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Odessa area appeared to be at Riders, at 404 N 2Nd St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 200 W Us-40. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.