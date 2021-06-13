Cancel
Lamar, CO

Paying too much for gas Lamar? Analysis shows most expensive station

Lamar Updates
Lamar Updates
 8 days ago
(LAMAR, CO) Gas prices vary across the Lamar area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lamar area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Loaf 'N Jug, at 300 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Country Store at 301 E Olive St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lamar, CO
