Analysis shows most expensive gas in Rawlins

(RAWLINS, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Rawlins?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rawlins area ranged from $3.16 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.24 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rawlins area appeared to be at Conoco, at 1400 S Higley Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rawlins area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1400 S Higley Blvd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.35

Loaf 'N Jug 902 W Spruce St, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ --

Flying J 1 Johnson Rd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ 3.30 $ 3.58 $ 3.84 $ 3.71

Sinclair 302 Airport Rd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 2388 E Cedar St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.16 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.