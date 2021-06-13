Cancel
Rawlins, WY

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Rawlins

Posted by 
Rawlins Updates
8 days ago
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0aSzdNPA00

(RAWLINS, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Rawlins?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rawlins area ranged from $3.16 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.24 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rawlins area appeared to be at Conoco, at 1400 S Higley Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rawlins area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

1400 S Higley Blvd, Rawlins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.69
$4.09
$3.35

Loaf 'N Jug

902 W Spruce St, Rawlins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$--

Flying J

1 Johnson Rd, Rawlins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.65
card
card$3.30
$3.58
$3.84
$3.71

Sinclair

302 Airport Rd, Rawlins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 2388 E Cedar St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.16 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rawlins Updates

Rawlins Updates

Rawlins, WY
15
Followers
86
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rawlins Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

