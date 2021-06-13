Cancel
North Manchester, IN

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in North Manchester

North Manchester Today
 8 days ago
(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in North Manchester?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the North Manchester area ranged from $2.9 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the North Manchester area appeared to be at CITGO, at 3 W In-114.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the North Manchester area that as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

3 W In-114, North Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$3.22
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$3.29

Sunoco

307 E Main St, North Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

810 W Main St, North Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.52
$3.24

Huck's

104 Wabash Rd, North Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$--
$3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 310 E Main St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

North Manchester, IN
ABOUT

With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

