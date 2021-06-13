Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Houghton
(HOUGHTON, MI) Gas prices vary across the Houghton area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Houghton area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.97 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Houghton area appeared to be at BP, at 112 Front St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Houghton area that as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 997 Razorback Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.