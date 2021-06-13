Cancel
Gunnison, CO

Are you overpaying for gas in Gunnison? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Gunnison Voice
Gunnison Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0aSzdKkz00

(GUNNISON, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Gunnison?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.41, with an average price of $3.26 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gunnison area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gunnison area appeared to be at Gunnison Tire, at 508 W Tomichi Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gunnison area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Gunnison Tire

508 W Tomichi Ave, Gunnison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.41
$--
$--
$3.44

Sinclair

201 E Tomichi Ave, Gunnison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.39

Conoco

821 W. Tomichi Ave, Gunnison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.86
$3.43

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Country Store at 108 S 12Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Gunnison Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

