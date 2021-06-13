Cancel
Creston, IA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Creston

Posted by 
Creston Dispatch
Creston Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Yy6W_0aSzdJsG00

(CRESTON, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Creston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.87, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Creston area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Creston area appeared to be at Casey's, at 102 W Taylor St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Creston area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

102 W Taylor St, Creston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.42
$3.01

Casey's

903 N Sumner Ave, Creston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.42
$3.01

Casey's

403 E Townline St, Creston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 102 W Taylor St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Creston Dispatch

Creston Dispatch

Creston, IA
ABOUT

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

