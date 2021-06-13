Cancel
Douglas, WY

Where’s the most expensive gas in Douglas?

Douglas News Beat
 8 days ago
(DOUGLAS, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Douglas?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Douglas area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 111 S Riverbend Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

111 S Riverbend Dr, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.44

Loaf 'N Jug

714 S 4Th St, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.22
$--
$3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 1728 E Richards St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Douglas News Beat

Douglas, WY
With Douglas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

