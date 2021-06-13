Cancel
Parksville, KY

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Parksville

Parksville Bulletin
 8 days ago
(PARKSVILLE, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Parksville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Parksville area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Parksville area appeared to be at Marathon, at 270 Stewarts Ln .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

270 Stewarts Ln , Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kroger at 200 Skywatch Dr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

