Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Parksville
(PARKSVILLE, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Parksville area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Parksville area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Parksville area appeared to be at Marathon, at 270 Stewarts Ln .
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kroger at 200 Skywatch Dr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.