Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Parksville

(PARKSVILLE, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Parksville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Parksville area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Parksville area appeared to be at Marathon, at 270 Stewarts Ln .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 270 Stewarts Ln , Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kroger at 200 Skywatch Dr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.