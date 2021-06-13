Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Moab
(MOAB, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.46 for gas in the Moab area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Moab area was $3.46 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.44 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 817 S Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Moab area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.79
$3.79
$--
|card
card$3.49
$--
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.71
$3.91
$3.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to City Market at 425 S Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.44 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.