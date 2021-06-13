Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moab, UT

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Moab

Posted by 
Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yp3Fj_0aSzdGE500

(MOAB, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.46 for gas in the Moab area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Moab area was $3.46 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.44 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 817 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Moab area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

817 S Main St, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.79
$3.79
$--
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.89
$--

Shell

2420 S Spanish Tr Rd, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.71
$3.91
$3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to City Market at 425 S Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.44 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Moab News Alert

Moab News Alert

Moab, UT
12
Followers
90
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moab News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Moab, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Moab, UTPosted by
Moab News Alert

Save up to $0.05 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Moab

(MOAB, UT) According to Moab gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at City Market at 425 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.44 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Chevron at 817 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Moab, UTPosted by
Moab News Alert

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Moab

(MOAB, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Moab area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Moab area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 435 N Mainhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.57 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was City Market at 425 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.73.
Moab, UTPosted by
Moab News Alert

Where's the cheapest gas in Moab?

(MOAB, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Moab, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 435 N Main was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.44 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 817 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Moab, UTPosted by
Moab News Alert

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Moab

(MOAB, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.17 in the greater Moab area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Moab area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 435 N Mainhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.57 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was City Market at 425 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.74.
Moab, UTPosted by
Moab News Alert

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Moab

(MOAB, UT) According to Moab gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, City Market at 425 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.44 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 817 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Moab, UTPosted by
Moab News Alert

Sun forecast for Moab — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(MOAB, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moab. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Moab, UTPosted by
Moab News Alert

Get hired! Job openings in and around Moab

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Moab: 1. Title Manager; 2. Teller 30 Hours - Grand Junction Downtown; 3. Security Guard Moab Resort; 4. Remote Sales Position; 5. Private Mortgage Banker; 6. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 7. Crew Member; 8. CDL A Truck Driver Needed!; 9. Sous Chef; 10. Truck Drivers - CDL A - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!;
Moab, UTPosted by
Moab News Alert

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Moab

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Moab: 1. Family Dollar, Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Store Team Member (3rd Shift) $15-$18/hr.; 4. Security Guard (Full-time); 5. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food); 6. Sous Chef; 7. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year;