Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Moab

(MOAB, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.46 for gas in the Moab area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Moab area was $3.46 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.44 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 817 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Moab area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 817 S Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Shell 2420 S Spanish Tr Rd, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to City Market at 425 S Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.44 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.