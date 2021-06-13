Cancel
Willcox, AZ

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Willcox as of Sunday

Willcox Today
Willcox Today
 8 days ago
(WILLCOX, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Willcox area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Willcox area ranged from $3.06 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1190 W Rex Allen Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1190 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

1203 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Travel Centers of America at 1501 N Fort Grant Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.06 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Willcox Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

