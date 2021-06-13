High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Willcox as of Sunday

(WILLCOX, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Willcox area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Willcox area ranged from $3.06 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1190 W Rex Allen Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1190 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1203 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Travel Centers of America at 1501 N Fort Grant Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.06 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.