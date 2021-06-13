Don’t overpay for gas in Caribou: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CARIBOU, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Caribou?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Caribou area ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Caribou area appeared to be at Irving, at 35 Bennett Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving 35 Bennett Dr, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.32

CITGO 89 Bennett Dr, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.24

Shell 117 Bennett Dr, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.24

Shell 89 High St, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.33

Tulsa 539 Access Hwy, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 669 Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.