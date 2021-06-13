Cancel
Caribou, ME

Don’t overpay for gas in Caribou: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0aSzdDZu00

(CARIBOU, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Caribou?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Caribou area ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Caribou area appeared to be at Irving, at 35 Bennett Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving

35 Bennett Dr, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.85
$3.32

CITGO

89 Bennett Dr, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.80
$3.24

Shell

117 Bennett Dr, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.80
$3.24

Shell

89 High St, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.85
$3.33

Tulsa

539 Access Hwy, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.79
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 669 Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Caribou Today

Caribou Today

Caribou, ME
12
Followers
90
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

