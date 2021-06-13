Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ferriday, LA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Ferriday

Posted by 
Ferriday Post
Ferriday Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKvLw_0aSzdChB00

(FERRIDAY, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.70 for gas in the Ferriday area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.70 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ferriday area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ferriday area appeared to be at Chevron, at 8676 Us-84.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

8676 Us-84, Ferriday
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Taunton's

801 Louisiana Ave, Ferriday
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 4774 Us-84 W. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ferriday Post

Ferriday Post

Ferriday, LA
38
Followers
94
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ferriday Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Ferriday, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday#Citgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Ferriday, LAPosted by
Ferriday Post

Ferriday gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FERRIDAY, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Ferriday, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 4774 Us-84 W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 8676 Us-84, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Posted by
Ferriday Post

Check out these Ferriday homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: THIS COULD BE YOUR WEEKEND LAKE HOME OR YOUR FULL TIME RESIDENTIAL HOME. BRICK 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
Ferriday, LAPosted by
Ferriday Post

Ferriday Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ferriday: Sunday, June 20: Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, June 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday,
Ferriday, LAPosted by
Ferriday Post

Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ferriday

(FERRIDAY, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Ferriday area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 4774 Us-84 W. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Taunton's at 801 Louisiana Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Ferriday, LAPosted by
Ferriday Post

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Ferriday

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ferriday: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Family Medicine in Louisiana; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 6. CDL-A Company Dedicated Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,376 per week; 8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,215 per week; 9. Appointment Setter; 10. CDL-A Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Ferriday);
Ferriday, LAPosted by
Ferriday Post

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ferriday

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ferriday: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $51.21/Hour $1843/Weekly; 3. Work At Home Account Executive- Customer Retention; 4. Maintenance Technician; 5. Commercial Journeyman Plumber,Sheet Metal Mechanic&Sheet Metal Helper; 6. Customer Services Sales Agent; 7. Legal Secretary Assistant; 8. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 9. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On;