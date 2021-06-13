Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Ferriday

(FERRIDAY, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.70 for gas in the Ferriday area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.70 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ferriday area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ferriday area appeared to be at Chevron, at 8676 Us-84.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 8676 Us-84, Ferriday

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Taunton's 801 Louisiana Ave, Ferriday

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 4774 Us-84 W. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.