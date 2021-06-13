Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Libby

(LIBBY, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Libby area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.11, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Libby area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 3489 Us-2 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Libby area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 3489 Us-2 S, Libby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Cenex 120 W 9Th St, Libby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1315 Minnesota Ave. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.