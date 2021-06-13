Cancel
Libby, MT

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Libby

Libby Digest
Libby Digest
 8 days ago
(LIBBY, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Libby area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.11, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Libby area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 3489 Us-2 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Libby area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

3489 Us-2 S, Libby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$3.23

Cenex

120 W 9Th St, Libby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1315 Minnesota Ave. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Libby, MTPosted by
Libby Digest

Where's the cheapest gas in Libby?

(LIBBY, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Libby area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1315 Minnesota Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 120 W 9Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Libby, MTPosted by
Libby Digest

House-hunt Libby: What’s on the market

(LIBBY, MT) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Libby, MTPosted by
Libby Digest

Libby diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.13

(LIBBY, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.13 in the greater Libby area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Libby area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.1, at Exxon at 1315 Minnesota Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.23, listed at Cenex at 3489 Us-2 S.
Libby, MTPosted by
Libby Digest

Libby gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.02 per gallon

(LIBBY, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Libby area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon. Exxon at 1315 Minnesota Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 31978 Us Hwy 2, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Libby, MTPosted by
Libby Digest

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Libby

(LIBBY, MT) You could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on diesel in Libby, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Libby area went to Exxon at 1315 Minnesota Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Cenex at 3489 Us-2 S, the survey found: