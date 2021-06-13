Paying too much for gas La Junta? Analysis shows most expensive station
(LA JUNTA, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the La Junta area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the La Junta area was $3.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.15 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the La Junta area appeared to be at Valley Tire, at 1000 W 3Rd St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.20
$3.50
$3.94
$3.55
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.99
$3.60
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.24
$3.59
$3.94
$3.63
|card
card$3.24
$--
$3.94
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.54
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Arkansas Valley Co-op at 302 N Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.