Paying too much for gas La Junta? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LA JUNTA, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the La Junta area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the La Junta area was $3.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.15 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the La Junta area appeared to be at Valley Tire, at 1000 W 3Rd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Valley Tire 1000 W 3Rd St, La Junta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.94 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.99 $ 3.60

Love's Country Store 308 E 1St St, La Junta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.94 $ 3.63 card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.94 $ --

Shell 615 W 1St St, La Junta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.59 $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 918 W 3Rd St, La Junta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ -- $ --

Conoco 205 Columbia Ave, Swink

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Arkansas Valley Co-op at 302 N Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.