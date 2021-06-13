Cancel
La Junta, CO

Paying too much for gas La Junta? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
La Junta News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZAmY_0aSzdAvj00

(LA JUNTA, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the La Junta area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the La Junta area was $3.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.15 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the La Junta area appeared to be at Valley Tire, at 1000 W 3Rd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Valley Tire

1000 W 3Rd St, La Junta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.20
$3.50
$3.94
$3.55
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.99
$3.60

Love's Country Store

308 E 1St St, La Junta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.24
$3.59
$3.94
$3.63
card
card$3.24
$--
$3.94
$--

Shell

615 W 1St St, La Junta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.59
$--

Loaf 'N Jug

918 W 3Rd St, La Junta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.54
$--
$--

Conoco

205 Columbia Ave, Swink
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Arkansas Valley Co-op at 302 N Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

La Junta News Beat

La Junta, CO
19
Followers
87
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Junta News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

