Rhinelander, WI

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Rhinelander

Rhinelander Digest
Rhinelander Digest
 8 days ago
(RHINELANDER, WI) Gas prices vary across the Rhinelander area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rhinelander area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.08 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rhinelander area appeared to be at BP, at 669 W Kemp St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

BP

669 W Kemp St, Rhinelander
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 232 S Courtney St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

