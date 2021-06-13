Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Wall

(WALL, SD) Are you paying too much for gas in Wall?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wall area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.03, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 218 South Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 218 South Blvd, Wall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.55 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to De's at 216 W 7Th Ave. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.