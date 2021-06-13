Cancel
Wall, SD

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Wall

Wall News Beat
Wall News Beat
 8 days ago
(WALL, SD) Are you paying too much for gas in Wall?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wall area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.03, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 218 South Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

218 South Blvd, Wall
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to De's at 216 W 7Th Ave. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Wall News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

