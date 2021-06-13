Cancel
Green River, UT

Don’t overpay for gas in Green River: Analysis shows most expensive station

Green River Today
 8 days ago
(GREEN RIVER, UT) Gas prices vary across the Green River area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Green River area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.57, with an average price of $3.46 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1224 E Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

1224 E Main St, Green River
cash$3.52
card$3.57
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shady Acres at 370 E Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

