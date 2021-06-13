Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great River, NY

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Great River

Posted by 
Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0aSzd6U400

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Gas prices vary across the Great River area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Great River area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Great River area appeared to be at Stop and Fuel, at 1171 Sunrise Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Stop and Fuel

1171 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.69
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.39
$3.89
$4.19
$--

Shell

701 Islip Ave, Central Islip
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.79
$3.89
$--
card
card$3.29
$3.89
$3.99
$--

Mobil

3775 Express Dr N, Ronkonkoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

BP

4909 Sunrise Hwy, Bohemia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

1979 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Islandia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.49
$3.59
$--
card
card$3.15
$3.59
$3.69
$--

Shell

3260 Sunrise Hwy, East Islip
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.29
$3.45
$3.19
card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.57
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to USA at 95 Moffitt Blvd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Great River Dispatch

Great River Dispatch

Great River, NY
8
Followers
187
Post
279
Views
ABOUT

With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great River, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Great River, NYPosted by
Great River Dispatch

Save $0.54 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Great River

(GREAT RIVER, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Great River area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Applegreen at 540 Islip Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stop and Fuel at 1171 Sunrise Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Great River, NYPosted by
Great River Dispatch

Great River Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Great River: Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, June 21: Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms likely
Great River, NYPosted by
Great River Dispatch

Great River gas at $2.84 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Great River, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at USA at 95 Moffitt Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Stop and Fuel at 1171 Sunrise Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Great River, NYPosted by
Great River Dispatch

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Great River

(GREAT RIVER, NY) You could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon on diesel in Great River, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Great River area went to 76 at 3821 Veterans Memorial Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.93 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Shell at 4576 Sunrise Hwy, the survey found:
Great River, NYPosted by
Great River Dispatch

Where's the cheapest gas in Great River?

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Great River area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 221 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 701 Islip Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.