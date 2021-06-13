Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Great River

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Gas prices vary across the Great River area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Great River area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Great River area appeared to be at Stop and Fuel, at 1171 Sunrise Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Stop and Fuel 1171 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ --

Shell 701 Islip Ave, Central Islip

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ --

Mobil 3775 Express Dr N, Ronkonkoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 4909 Sunrise Hwy, Bohemia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 1979 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Islandia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 3260 Sunrise Hwy, East Islip

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.57 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to USA at 95 Moffitt Blvd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.