Iraan, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Iraan

Posted by 
Iraan News Beat
Iraan News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXOHa_0aSzd3pt00

(IRAAN, TX) Gas prices vary across the Iraan area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Iraan area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stripes, at 100 E 6Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Iraan area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stripes at 100 E 6Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Iraan, TX
ABOUT

With Iraan News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Stripes
