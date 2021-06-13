Cancel
La Crosse, KS

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in La Crosse as of Sunday

La Crosse Digest
La Crosse Digest
 8 days ago
(LA CROSSE, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in La Crosse?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the La Crosse area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Finish Line, at 1409 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the La Crosse area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Finish Line

1409 Main St, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05

Casey's

1512 Main St, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mid-State Farmers Co-op at 104 E Union St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

La Crosse, KS
