Don’t overpay for gas in Eatonton: Analysis shows most expensive station
(EATONTON, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Eatonton?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eatonton area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 301 W Marion St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Eatonton area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 110 Wal-Mart Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.