Don’t overpay for gas in Eatonton: Analysis shows most expensive station

(EATONTON, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Eatonton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eatonton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 301 W Marion St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Eatonton area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

BP 301 W Marion St, Eatonton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 121 Gray Rd, Eatonton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 110 Wal-Mart Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.