Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Gas prices vary across the Las Vegas area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Las Vegas area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Las Vegas area appeared to be at Crossroads, at 700 Grand Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Las Vegas area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Crossroads 700 Grand Ave, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gabriel's Service Station at 905 Grand Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.