Are you overpaying for gas in Geneva? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(GENEVA, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Geneva?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.05 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Geneva area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Geneva area appeared to be at Castle Rd. Mini Mart, at 803 Cr-4.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Geneva area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.30
$3.65
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pick Quick at 16 E North St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.