Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, NY

Are you overpaying for gas in Geneva? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Geneva News Alert
Geneva News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0aSzcyW400

(GENEVA, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Geneva?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.05 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Geneva area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Geneva area appeared to be at Castle Rd. Mini Mart, at 803 Cr-4.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Geneva area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Castle Rd. Mini Mart

803 Cr-4, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.79
$--

Byrne Dairy

201 Castle St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Fastrac

371 Hamilton St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.30
$3.65
$3.21

Kwik Fill

390 Hamilton St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.15

Speedway

185 N Exchange St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.15

Speedway

825 Canandaigua Rd, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pick Quick at 16 E North St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Geneva News Alert

Geneva News Alert

Geneva, NY
61
Followers
204
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Geneva News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneva, NY
Geneva, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Mart#Pick Quick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Geneva, NYPosted by
Geneva News Alert

Geneva gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon

(GENEVA, NY) According to Geneva gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas. Valero at 14 Exchange St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Byrne Dairy at 201 Castle St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Geneva, NYPosted by
Geneva News Alert

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Geneva

(GENEVA, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.14 if you’re buying diesel in Geneva, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Geneva area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Kwik Fill at 390 Hamilton St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Speedway at 825 Canandaigua Rd.
Geneva, NYPosted by
Geneva News Alert

Single-family homes for sale in Geneva

(GENEVA, NY) Looking for a house in Geneva? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Geneva, NYPosted by
Geneva News Alert

Price checks register Geneva diesel price, cheapest station

(GENEVA, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Geneva, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Geneva area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Valero at 14 Exchange St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Speedway at 825 Canandaigua Rd.
Geneva, NYPosted by
Geneva News Alert

These houses are for sale in Geneva

(GENEVA, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Geneva, NYPosted by
Geneva News Alert

Job alert: These jobs are open in Geneva

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Geneva: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Positions - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months; 2. Cath Lab Travel Nurse RN - $2800/week- Ithaca, NY; 3. Virtual Call Center Rep - Work from Home; 4. Mental Health Therapist; 5. Auto Mechanic Technician; 6. Recruiter Human Resources; 7. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE SPECIALIST; 8. Delivery Driver / Helper HRO1 Rochester, NY (Starting pay $15.00 /hr+); 9. Assemblers / 55462; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available;