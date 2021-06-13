Are you overpaying for gas in Big Rapids? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Big Rapids?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.18 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Big Rapids area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Big Rapids area appeared to be at Amoco, at 620 Maple St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$3.28
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.05
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Wesco at 21380 Perry St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.18 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.