Big Rapids, MI

Are you overpaying for gas in Big Rapids? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0aSzcxdL00

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Big Rapids?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.18 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Big Rapids area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Big Rapids area appeared to be at Amoco, at 620 Maple St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Amoco

620 Maple St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.19

Marathon

710 S State St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.05

Admiral

613 S State St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Admiral

805 N State St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Sunoco

525 S 3Rd Ave, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Shell

21445 Perry St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$3.28
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Wesco at 21380 Perry St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.18 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

