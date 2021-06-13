Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yazoo City, MS

Are you overpaying for gas in Yazoo City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Yazoo City Voice
Yazoo City Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xkw8_0aSzcvrt00

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Yazoo City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yazoo City area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.65, with an average price of $2.61 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 534 N Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

534 N Washington St, Yazoo City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

204 W Broadway St, Yazoo City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 2129 Grand Ave. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City, MS
68
Followers
177
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yazoo City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Yazoo City, MS
City
Washington, MS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Texaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Walmart
Related
Yazoo City, MSPosted by
Yazoo City Voice

This is the cheapest gas in Yazoo City right now

(YAZOO CITY, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yazoo City area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon. Walmart at 2129 Grand Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Double Quick at 258 N Jerry Clower Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.63.
Yazoo City, MSPosted by
Yazoo City Voice

Diesel survey: Yazoo City's cheapest station

(YAZOO CITY, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Yazoo City area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Yazoo City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.69, at Circle K at 1501 Jerry Clower Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.69, listed at Circle K at 1501 Jerry Clower Blvd.
Yazoo City, MSPosted by
Yazoo City Voice

Job alert: These jobs are open in Yazoo City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Yazoo City: 1. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2268 per week in MS; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 5. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $52.33/Hour $1884/Weekly; 6. Sales Representative. $500-$2500 per week; 7. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers: Home Weekly - with BONUSES!; 8. CDL-A Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Yazoo City); 9. OTR Solo and Team Drivers Wanted up to .80 cpm and $20,000 sign on bonus; 10. Class A CDL - Dedicated truck driver - Family Dollar;