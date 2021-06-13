Cancel
Rutland, VT

Where’s the most expensive gas in Rutland?

Rutland News Beat
 8 days ago
(RUTLAND, VT) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Rutland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rutland area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rutland area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 212 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms

212 S Main St, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.26
$3.62
$--

Irving

86 Woodstock Ave, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.61
$3.04

Sunoco

278 S Main St, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Stewart's Shops

232 Main St, West Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.61
$--

Irving

258 S Main St, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.10
$3.30
$3.09
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.35
$3.14

Sunoco

610 Rutland Rd, Center Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.35
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 217 N Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rutland, VT
50
Followers
207
Post
9K+
Views
With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

