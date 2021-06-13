Where’s the most expensive gas in Rutland?

(RUTLAND, VT) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Rutland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rutland area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rutland area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 212 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 212 S Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.26 $ 3.62 $ --

Irving 86 Woodstock Ave, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.61 $ 3.04

Sunoco 278 S Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Stewart's Shops 232 Main St, West Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.61 $ --

Irving 258 S Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.14

Sunoco 610 Rutland Rd, Center Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 217 N Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.