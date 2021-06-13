Cancel
Ionia, MI

Paying too much for gas Ionia? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ioNuK_0aSzct6R00

(IONIA, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Ionia area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ionia area ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ionia area appeared to be at Shell, at 342 N Dexter St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

342 N Dexter St, Ionia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.25
$3.65
$3.35

Mobil

703 W Lincoln Ave, Ionia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Marathon

121 N Dexter St, Ionia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Mobil

875 E Lincoln Ave, Ionia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 2525 S State Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
