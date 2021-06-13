Paying too much for gas Ionia? Analysis shows most expensive station
(IONIA, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Ionia area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ionia area ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ionia area appeared to be at Shell, at 342 N Dexter St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.25
$3.65
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 2525 S State Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.