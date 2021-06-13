Cancel
Camden, AR

Don’t overpay for gas in Camden: Analysis shows most expensive station

Camden Daily
 8 days ago
(CAMDEN, AR) Gas prices vary across the Camden area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Camden area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Camden area appeared to be at Valero, at 100 Goodgame St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

100 Goodgame St, Camden
Valero

2708 Adams, Camden
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 940 California Ave Sw. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

