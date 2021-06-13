Cancel
Pampa, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Pampa

Pampa Voice
 8 days ago
(PAMPA, TX) Gas prices vary across the Pampa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pampa area ranged from $2.52 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.61 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1020 Frederick St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1020 Frederick St, Pampa
card$2.85
$3.29
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pump N Munch at 400 N Ballard St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

