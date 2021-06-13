Cancel
Clarksdale, MS

Where’s the most expensive gas in Clarksdale?

Clarksdale News Flash
Clarksdale News Flash
 8 days ago
(CLARKSDALE, MS) Gas prices vary across the Clarksdale area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Clarksdale area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 16774 Us-61 N .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

16774 Us-61 N , Clarksdale
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1002 S State St. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

