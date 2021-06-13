Cancel
Newberry, SC

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Newberry

Posted by 
Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKSog_0aSzcpZX00

(NEWBERRY, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Newberry?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Newberry area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Country Corner, at 600 Pope St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Newberry area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Country Corner

600 Pope St, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--

BP

1303 Wilson Rd, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1190 Wilson Rd, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.95

Quick Way

1321 Wilson Rd, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

The Country Peddler

367 Wilson Rd, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

Fast Stop

14327 C R Koon Hwy, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 11746 Sc Highway 34. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Newberry, SC
80
Followers
201
Post
12K+
Views
With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

