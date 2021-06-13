Analysis shows most expensive gas in Newberry

(NEWBERRY, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Newberry?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Newberry area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Country Corner, at 600 Pope St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Newberry area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Country Corner 600 Pope St, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

BP 1303 Wilson Rd, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1190 Wilson Rd, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Quick Way 1321 Wilson Rd, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The Country Peddler 367 Wilson Rd, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Fast Stop 14327 C R Koon Hwy, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 11746 Sc Highway 34. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.