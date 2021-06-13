High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Douglas as of Sunday

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Douglas area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Douglas area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.11, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1050 E 10Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1050 E 10Th St, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 830 Pan American Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.