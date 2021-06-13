Cancel
Perry, FL

Where’s the most expensive gas in Perry?

Perry News Alert
Perry News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Twk3_0aSzcn3J00

(PERRY, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Perry area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Perry area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Perry area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1111 N Byron Butler Pkwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Perry area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1111 N Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$3.44
$3.69
$3.09
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.74
$3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1980 S Jefferson St. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Perry, FL
