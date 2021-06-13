Cancel
De Soto, MO

Where’s the most expensive gas in De Soto?

De Soto Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0aSzcmAa00

(DE SOTO, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the De Soto area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the De Soto area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 900 Peach Tree Plaza Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

900 Peach Tree Plaza Dr, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99

Phillips 66

518 S Main St, De Soto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$2.99

Casey's

1900 N Main St, De Soto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99

Phillips 66

12973 Mo-21, De Soto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$2.99

Phillips 66

3625 Athena School Rd , De Soto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$2.95
$3.15
$2.99

VP Racing Fuels

4090 Athena School Rd, De Soto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.24
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 614 North Main. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

