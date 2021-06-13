Where’s the most expensive gas in De Soto?

(DE SOTO, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the De Soto area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the De Soto area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 900 Peach Tree Plaza Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 900 Peach Tree Plaza Dr, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 518 S Main St, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Casey's 1900 N Main St, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 12973 Mo-21, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 3625 Athena School Rd , De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 2.99

VP Racing Fuels 4090 Athena School Rd, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 614 North Main. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.