Analysis shows most expensive gas in Mt Sterling

(MT STERLING, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Mt Sterling?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mt Sterling area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mt Sterling area appeared to be at Shell, at 102 Stone Trace Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 102 Stone Trace Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.02

Shell 100 Clarence Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Pilot 3060 Owingsville Rd, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 3.37 $ --

Key Oil Company 216 Midland Tr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 263 Indian Mound Dr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.