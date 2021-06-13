Cancel
Fort Payne, AL

Don’t overpay for gas in Fort Payne: Analysis shows most expensive station

Fort Payne Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aSzckP800

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Gas prices vary across the Fort Payne area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Payne area ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Payne area appeared to be at Express, at 1909–1999 Gault Ave N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Express

1909–1999 Gault Ave N, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

2645 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.49
$--

Delta Express

4414A Gault Ave North, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89

Mapco

5202 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Marathon

1219 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.48
$2.88

Ralph's Lil River

477 Al-35, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

