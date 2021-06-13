Don’t overpay for gas in Fort Payne: Analysis shows most expensive station

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Gas prices vary across the Fort Payne area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Payne area ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Payne area appeared to be at Express, at 1909–1999 Gault Ave N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Express 1909–1999 Gault Ave N, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 2645 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Delta Express 4414A Gault Ave North, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Mapco 5202 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Marathon 1219 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.88

Ralph's Lil River 477 Al-35, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.