Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Mountain Home
(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Mountain Home?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mountain Home area was $3.33 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.08 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 650 American Legion Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mountain Home area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.54
$3.69
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$3.72
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.79
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.79
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.43
$3.53
$3.43
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 495 N 2Nd E St . As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.