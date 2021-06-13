Cancel
Mountain Home, ID

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Mountain Home

Mountain Home News Watch
Mountain Home News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQhTW_0aSzcjWP00

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Mountain Home?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mountain Home area was $3.33 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.08 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 650 American Legion Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mountain Home area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

650 American Legion Blvd, Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Shell

585 W 6Th S, Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.54
$3.69
$3.43

Sinclair

990 Sunset, Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$3.72
$3.43

Chevron

1060 Us-20, Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.79
$3.55

Chevron

3872 Ditto Creek Rd, Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.79
$3.55

Chevron

1855 Airbase Rd, Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.43
$3.53
$3.43

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 495 N 2Nd E St . As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

