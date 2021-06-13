Cancel
Alexander City, AL

Don’t overpay for gas in Alexander City: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6smV_0aSzchkx00

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Alexander City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alexander City area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alexander City area appeared to be at Marathon, at 3620 Us-280.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Alexander City area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

3620 Us-280, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.29

Chevron

3121 Hillabee Rd, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Pure

9120 Us-280, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Texaco

941 Jefferson St, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

4371 Us-280, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$2.99

Marathon

2475 Jefferson St, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2507 Us-280. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alexander City, AL
