Mineral Wells, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Mineral Wells? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 8 days ago
(MINERAL WELLS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Mineral Wells area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mineral Wells area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1101 Se First St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1101 Se First St, Mineral Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.09

Chevron

6103 Us-180 E, Mineral Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 603 N Fm-1821. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

