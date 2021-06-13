Are you overpaying for gas in Altus? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ALTUS, OK) Gas prices vary across the Altus area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Altus area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 421 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 421 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ 3.64 $ --

Love's Country Store 619 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Valero 700 E Broadway St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 2.85

Brewer's Auto Supply 1200 N Main , Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Valero 1120 Falcon Rd, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2504 N Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.