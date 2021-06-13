Cancel
Altus, OK

Are you overpaying for gas in Altus? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtOPS_0aSzcfzV00

(ALTUS, OK) Gas prices vary across the Altus area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Altus area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 421 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

421 N Main St, Altus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.41
$3.64
$--

Love's Country Store

619 N Main St, Altus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.34
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--

Valero

700 E Broadway St, Altus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.69
$2.85

Brewer's Auto Supply

1200 N Main , Altus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.29
$2.89

Valero

1120 Falcon Rd, Altus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.69
$2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2504 N Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
65
Followers
190
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

