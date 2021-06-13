Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, OR

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Pendleton

Posted by 
Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZNAG_0aSzce6m00

(PENDLETON, OR) Gas prices vary across the Pendleton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pendleton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pendleton area appeared to be at Chevron, at 220 Sw 12 St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

220 Sw 12 St, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$--
$3.49

Sinclair

701 Southgate, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.59

Astro

1302 Southgate, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Arrowhead Travel Plaza at 72485 Or-331. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton, OR
54
Followers
187
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, OR
Pendleton, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday#Arrowhead Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Pendleton, ORPosted by
Pendleton Dispatch

Save up to $0.38 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Pendleton

(PENDLETON, OR) According to Pendleton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Rocket Market at 1700 Sw Emigrant Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.21 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Chevron at 220 Sw 12 St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Pendleton, ORPosted by
Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton gas at $3.15 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PENDLETON, OR) According to Pendleton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Arrowhead Travel Plaza at 72485 Or-331. Regular there was listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Chevron at 220 Sw 12 St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Pendleton, ORPosted by
Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pendleton: Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Pendleton, ORPosted by
Pendleton Dispatch

Check out these homes on the Pendleton market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Own one of the most beautiful North Hill homes in Pendleton. This historic home, the Hamley House, sits at the end of a gated road in complete privacy above the Umatilla River with an incredible view up the river to the Blue Mountains. This home has all the charm of a century old home with gorgeous woodwork and trim throughout, yet it has been completely remodeled and updated. Floor to ceiling windows and a sunroom allow you to experience the open hillsides and river view.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Andrew Bryan, Oregon East Realty at 541-523-5871</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautifully Updated Farmhouse w/High End Finishes on over 10 acres w/3 Acres of Water Rights! Main level offers Office~Bedroom~ FullBth, Living/Great Rooms w/soaring ceilings~New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring~New Paint and Light Fixtures. Master is HUGE w/Ensuite, Sauna & Soak Tub. Two Add. large Rooms & Fam Hall Bth. Relax in the SunRoom on the back porch, watch your horses graze. Shop is 2300 Sq Ft w/concrete & gravel floor, 3 Stall Barn w/insulated tack room & a Detached 572 Sg ft outbuilding.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Denise Crane, RE/MAX Equity Group at 503-666-2020</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Set in the ever popular McKay neighborhood, this one level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, features updated kitchen and baths, with custom cabinets, quartz counters and new appliances. Flow from the formal dining room to the living room with picture window, and recessed lighting. Quality trims and solid wood doors enhance the decor throughout. Bathroom in the Master. Storage. You will appreciate the outside complete with underground sprinklers, storage shed and BBQ deck. Location!, Location!, Location!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Matthew Vogler, John J Howard & Associates at 541-663-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 1900 Turn of the Century Vintage Home 5 bed/2bath. Investment Rental Property! Originally built as a 2 family dwelling currently a single family. Beautiful stained glass windows, moldings, door and trim details. Main floor:2 bedrooms/1bath, family and dining rooms, kitchen with breakfast nook, mudroom with washer/dryer. Barbeque on back deck. Exterior and interior entrance to upper unit: 3 bedrooms/1 bath, kitchen. Gas furnace/hot water, 12x30 Workshop. Sold as-is. Let tenant pay the mortgage!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kimee Haguewood, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>