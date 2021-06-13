Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Pendleton

(PENDLETON, OR) Gas prices vary across the Pendleton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pendleton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pendleton area appeared to be at Chevron, at 220 Sw 12 St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 220 Sw 12 St, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ -- $ 3.49

Sinclair 701 Southgate, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Astro 1302 Southgate, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Arrowhead Travel Plaza at 72485 Or-331. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.