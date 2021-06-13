Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Payson, AZ

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Payson

Posted by 
Payson Post
Payson Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FoVG3_0aSzcdE300

(PAYSON, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Payson area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Payson area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 706 E Az-260.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

706 E Az-260, Payson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.39

76

Az-87 Mile 281 Marker, Payson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.29
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1009 S Az-87. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Payson Post

Payson Post

Payson, AZ
73
Followers
212
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payson, AZ
Payson, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

Save up to $0.45 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Payson

(PAYSON, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Payson, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas. Circle K at 1009 S Az-87 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 706 E Az-260, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

House hunt Payson: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful, single level, 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Payson North. Enjoy watching the wild life from your lovely screened in porch. Fenced back
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

Local price review shows diesel prices around Payson

(PAYSON, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Payson, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Payson area went to Speedway at 910 S Beeline Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Chevron at 706 E Az-260, the survey found:
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

Take a look at these homes on the market in Payson

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Gorgeous home loaded with upgrades! New Roof!! 2X6 Wood frame construction! Huge kitchen w/tons of gorgeous cherry cabinets- also at the island & separate
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

Top Payson news stories

(PAYSON, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Payson. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Payson area, click here.
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

Payson gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PAYSON, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Payson area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 1009 S Az-87. Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Chevron at 706 E Az-260, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

Single-family homes for sale in Payson

(PAYSON, AZ) Looking for a house in Payson? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

These houses are for sale in Payson

(PAYSON, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Payson area, you won’t want to miss these listings. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

What's up: Top news in Payson

(PAYSON, AZ) The news in Payson never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Payson area, click here.
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

Sunday sun alert in Payson — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PAYSON, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Payson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

This is the cheapest gas in Payson right now

(PAYSON, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Payson, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas. Speedway at 910 S Beeline Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 706 E Az-260, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Payson

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Payson: 1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,726 per week; 2. Licensed Real Estate Sales Agent; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 4. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn Up to $80,000/Year; 6. CDL-A Company Truck Driver - $3,000 Sign On Bonus; 7. Domino's CDL A Regional Driver; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 9. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!; 10. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available;
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

No experience necessary — Payson companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 2. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 3. Bather / Groomer Trainee 4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+