Analysis shows most expensive gas in Payson

(PAYSON, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Payson area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Payson area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 706 E Az-260.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 706 E Az-260, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

76 Az-87 Mile 281 Marker, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1009 S Az-87. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.